Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Stock Spirits Group (STCK)

Stock Spirits Group (LON: STCK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/20/2020 – Stock Spirits Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 238 ($3.13) to GBX 264 ($3.47). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2020 – Stock Spirits Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 238 ($3.13) to GBX 264 ($3.47). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2020 – Stock Spirits Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 255 ($3.35). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/7/2020 – Stock Spirits Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 216 ($2.84) to GBX 238 ($3.13). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/24/2020 – Stock Spirits Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 240 ($3.16) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 250 ($3.29).
Shares of Stock Spirits Group stock opened at GBX 231 ($3.04) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.23. Stock Spirits Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 119.80 ($1.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 241 ($3.17). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 182.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 193.80. The stock has a market cap of $458.00 million and a PE ratio of 15.40.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Stock Spirits Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.
In related news, insider Miroslaw Stachowicz sold 2,685 shares of Stock Spirits Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.80), for a total transaction of £5,719.05 ($7,523.09).
Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello. Its primary brands include 1906, Amundsen, Amundsen Expedition, Balsam Bialy, Bokov Vodka, Keglevich Dry, Lubelska Biala Trzy Zboza, Nordic Ice Vodka, Orkisz, Praská Vodka, Saska, Silver, Spiritis, Stock Prestige, Vodka No.1, Wódka Zubr, and Zoladkowa de Luxe.
