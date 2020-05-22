Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Stock Spirits Group (STCK)

Stock Spirits Group (LON: STCK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/20/2020 – Stock Spirits Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 238 ($3.13) to GBX 264 ($3.47). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2020 – Stock Spirits Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 238 ($3.13) to GBX 264 ($3.47). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Stock Spirits Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 255 ($3.35). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Stock Spirits Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 216 ($2.84) to GBX 238 ($3.13). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Stock Spirits Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 240 ($3.16) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 250 ($3.29).

Shares of Stock Spirits Group stock opened at GBX 231 ($3.04) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.23. Stock Spirits Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 119.80 ($1.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 241 ($3.17). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 182.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 193.80. The stock has a market cap of $458.00 million and a PE ratio of 15.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Stock Spirits Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In related news, insider Miroslaw Stachowicz sold 2,685 shares of Stock Spirits Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.80), for a total transaction of £5,719.05 ($7,523.09).

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello. Its primary brands include 1906, Amundsen, Amundsen Expedition, Balsam Bialy, Bokov Vodka, Keglevich Dry, Lubelska Biala Trzy Zboza, Nordic Ice Vodka, Orkisz, Praská Vodka, Saska, Silver, Spiritis, Stock Prestige, Vodka No.1, Wódka Zubr, and Zoladkowa de Luxe.

