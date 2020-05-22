Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (SNDE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ: SNDE) in the last few weeks:

5/18/2020 – SUNDANCE ENERGY/S had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $7.00 to $2.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/16/2020 – SUNDANCE ENERGY/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO. “

5/15/2020 – SUNDANCE ENERGY/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO. “

5/8/2020 – SUNDANCE ENERGY/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO. “

5/4/2020 – SUNDANCE ENERGY/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO. “

5/1/2020 – SUNDANCE ENERGY/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO. “

4/24/2020 – SUNDANCE ENERGY/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO. “

4/23/2020 – SUNDANCE ENERGY/S was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/21/2020 – SUNDANCE ENERGY/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO. “

4/15/2020 – SUNDANCE ENERGY/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO. “

4/11/2020 – SUNDANCE ENERGY/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO. “

4/2/2020 – SUNDANCE ENERGY/S was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

NASDAQ:SNDE opened at $2.60 on Friday. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDE. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S during the first quarter valued at $440,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S during the first quarter valued at $981,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S by 410.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,015 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 109,389 shares during the period. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

