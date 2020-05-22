Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Synopsys (SNPS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) recently:

5/21/2020 – Synopsys had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/21/2020 – Synopsys had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $180.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/21/2020 – Synopsys had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $175.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/21/2020 – Synopsys had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $182.00 to $193.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/21/2020 – Synopsys had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $178.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/21/2020 – Synopsys had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $180.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2020 – Synopsys had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $150.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Synopsys had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Synopsys had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $178.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Synopsys was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $134.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Synopsys is benefiting from rising demand for its products. Increasing global design activity and customer engagements is a tailwind. Growing demand for advanced technology, design, IP and security solutions is also creating solid prospects. Further, with the growing need for enhanced security measures, demand for the company’s solutions is shooting up. Moreover, rising impact of AI, 5G, IoT and big data is driving investments in new compute and ML architectures. Strong momentum in Fusion Design Platform and Verification Continuum platform remains a key catalyst. However, headwinds in Maintenance and Services segment are a concern. Moreover, geopolitical challenges coupled with uncertainties related to restrictions over trade with Huawei are other woes. The company is also witnessing stiff competition.”

3/24/2020 – Synopsys was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Synopsys is benefiting from rising demand for its products. Increasing global design activity and customer engagements is a tailwind. Growing demand for advanced technology, design, IP and security solutions is also creating solid prospects. Further, with the growing need for enhanced security measures, demand for the company’s solutions is shooting up. Moreover, rising impact of AI, 5G, IoT and big data is driving investments in new compute and ML architectures. Strong momentum in Fusion Design Platform and Verification Continuum platform remains a key catalyst. However, headwinds in Maintenance and Services segment are a concern. Moreover, geopolitical challenges coupled with uncertainties related to restrictions over trade with Huawei are other woes. The company is also witnessing stiff competition.”

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $168.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $169.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $861.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.52 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $733,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $3,840,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,538.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,886,250. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 4,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

