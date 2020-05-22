Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 22nd (HCI, HESM, HTGM, HWKN, HZN, IBA, IDCBY, IIPR, ILPT, IMKTA)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, May 22nd:

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “HCI Group, Inc. is a holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries. It is engaged in diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, information technology, real estate and reinsurance. The company, through its largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance. Its insurance product includes property and casualty homeowners insurance, condominium-owners’ insurance and tenants insurance to individuals owning property. HCI Group, Inc., formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc., is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. “

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hess Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It own, operate, develop and acquire a set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. The company’s operating segments consists of gathering; processing and storage and terminaling and export. Hess Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $0.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. is engaged in developing and marketing a technology platform which consists of instrumentation, consumables and software analytics for sample profiling applications including tumor profiling, molecular diagnostic testing and biomarker development. Its products include HTG Edge System, HTG Edge Assays and HTG Assay Direct. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Thousands of water treatment facilities, manufacturers, food and dairy producers, research labs and many other organizations depend on Hawkins for the chemical products they need. These products range from potassium carbonate to chlorine to FCC grade citrates and phosphates. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. “

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Horizon Global Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of towing, trailering, cargo management and accessory products for original equipment, aftermarket and retail customers. Horizon Global Corporation is based in Bloomfield Hills, United States. “

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $39.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “INDUSTRIAS BACHOO began its operations in 1952 in the state of Sonora, Mexico, and has since grown into the country’s undisputed leader in poultry production and one of the wold’s top ten producer. It also produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed. It is a vertically integrated company, with a nationwide distribution network and processing plants operating in conjunction with over 600 facilities located throughout Mexico. “

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides a wide range of financial products and services to corporate clients and millions of individual customers. It provides services through outlets across China, overseas subsidiaries and a global network of correspondent banks as well as Internet Banking, Telephone Banking and self-service banking. It provides corporate and personal banking, treasury operations, investment banking, asset management, trust, financial leasing, and other financial services worldwide. Its personal banking segment provides personal joint account for fixed deposit or current deposit, personal loan, personal insurance, card business, personal wealth management services, and personal intermediary services to individual customers. Its corporate segment provides financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $89.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ingles Markets, Incorporated is a leading supermarket chain with operations in the southeastern United States. Ingles’ strategy is to locate its supermarkets primarily in suburban areas, small towns and rural communities, where management believes the market may be underserved by existing supermarkets. “

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adesto Technologies Corporation is a provider of application-specific non-volatile memory products. The company designed and built a portfolio of innovative products which includes Fusion Serial Flash, DataFlash(R) and Conductive Bridging RAM (R). It sells products directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. Adesto Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

