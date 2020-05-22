Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AIMT) recently:

5/21/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the development of desensitization treatments for peanut and other food allergies. The Company’s characterized oral desensitization immunotherapy includes AR101, a product for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adults which is in clinical trial stage. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

5/19/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the development of desensitization treatments for peanut and other food allergies. The Company’s characterized oral desensitization immunotherapy includes AR101, a product for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adults which is in clinical trial stage. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

5/15/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the development of desensitization treatments for peanut and other food allergies. The Company’s characterized oral desensitization immunotherapy includes AR101, a product for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adults which is in clinical trial stage. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

5/13/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $29.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.

4/29/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the development of desensitization treatments for peanut and other food allergies. The Company’s characterized oral desensitization immunotherapy includes AR101, a product for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adults which is in clinical trial stage. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

4/27/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the development of desensitization treatments for peanut and other food allergies. The Company’s characterized oral desensitization immunotherapy includes AR101, a product for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adults which is in clinical trial stage. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

4/21/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the development of desensitization treatments for peanut and other food allergies. The Company’s characterized oral desensitization immunotherapy includes AR101, a product for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adults which is in clinical trial stage. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

4/20/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the development of desensitization treatments for peanut and other food allergies. The Company’s characterized oral desensitization immunotherapy includes AR101, a product for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adults which is in clinical trial stage. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

4/10/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the development of desensitization treatments for peanut and other food allergies. The Company’s characterized oral desensitization immunotherapy includes AR101, a product for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adults which is in clinical trial stage. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

4/9/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the development of desensitization treatments for peanut and other food allergies. The Company’s characterized oral desensitization immunotherapy includes AR101, a product for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adults which is in clinical trial stage. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

3/23/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $64.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of AIMT opened at $17.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.67. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

Get Aimmune Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas bought 2,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $49,942.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Health Science Us Holdi Nestle bought 937,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,070,165 shares of company stock valued at $31,650,792. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,851,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,531,000 after purchasing an additional 767,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,876,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,269,000 after acquiring an additional 463,698 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,202,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,702,000 after acquiring an additional 484,906 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,154,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,897,000 after acquiring an additional 663,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,667,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,798,000 after acquiring an additional 427,499 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.