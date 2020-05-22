Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Avianca (AVH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Avianca (NYSE: AVH):

5/19/2020 – Avianca was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Avianca Holdings, S.A. owns and operates airlines. It offers passenger air transportation services and cargo air transportation services. The company provides its services in the domestic markets of Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru, as well as for international routes, such as North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Caribbean. Avianca Holdings, S.A. is based in Panama. “

5/18/2020 – Avianca was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avianca Holdings, S.A. owns and operates airlines. It offers passenger air transportation services and cargo air transportation services. The company provides its services in the domestic markets of Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru, as well as for international routes, such as North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Caribbean. Avianca Holdings, S.A. is based in Panama. “

5/12/2020 – Avianca was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/4/2020 – Avianca had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $2.00 to $0.50. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Avianca was downgraded by analysts at Avian Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

AVH stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.85. Avianca Holdings SA has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $5.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.24.

Avianca (NYSE:AVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Avianca had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 110.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avianca Holdings SA will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avianca during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Avianca by 48.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 81,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 26,744 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avianca by 12,021.7% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 300,542 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Avianca by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 330,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. 2.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It also offers aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel and cargo related services to its customers.

