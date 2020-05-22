Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Xencor (XNCR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Xencor (NASDAQ: XNCR):

5/13/2020 – Xencor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2020 – Xencor had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2020 – Xencor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Xencor Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, asthma and allergic diseases, and cancer. Xencor Inc. is based in Monrovia, California. “

5/7/2020 – Xencor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

4/18/2020 – Xencor was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $32.06 on Friday. Xencor Inc has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $46.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a current ratio of 8.92.

Get Xencor Inc alerts:

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.28. Xencor had a negative net margin of 79.39% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $32.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xencor Inc will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xencor news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 644,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $17,686,068.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc sold 26,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $756,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xencor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,151,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Xencor by 58.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,876,000 after buying an additional 799,664 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Xencor by 2,695.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 391,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,696,000 after buying an additional 377,435 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xencor by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 584,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,115,000 after buying an additional 242,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.