Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Ecolab (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 16,997 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 729% compared to the average daily volume of 2,051 put options.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus reduced their target price on Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.15.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $199.72 on Friday. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $211.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 72,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.02, for a total transaction of $14,813,076.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,940,352.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total transaction of $4,698,065.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,891.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,844 shares of company stock valued at $21,878,694. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,292,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $980,545,000 after purchasing an additional 803,856 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 1.6% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,846,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $910,985,000 after buying an additional 91,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ecolab by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,980,000 after buying an additional 344,404 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $707,794,000 after purchasing an additional 96,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,470,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,796,000 after purchasing an additional 242,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.