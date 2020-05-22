Investors Buy Large Volume of T. Rowe Price Group Call Options (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 1,719 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 871% compared to the typical volume of 177 call options.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $114.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $139.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.14 and its 200-day moving average is $118.52.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

In related news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $411,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 476,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,950,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $213,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,249.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,051,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,860,339,000 after acquiring an additional 365,536 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,261,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,002,028,000 after acquiring an additional 422,968 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,510,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,805,000 after acquiring an additional 186,509 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $286,226,000. Finally, Provident Trust Co. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,030,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,364,000 after acquiring an additional 127,325 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

