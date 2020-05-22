Investors Purchase Large Volume of Ecolab Call Options (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 17,003 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 742% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,019 call options.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.15.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $199.72 on Friday. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $211.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.22 and a 200-day moving average of $186.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $354,654.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,735.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total transaction of $562,264.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,463.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,844 shares of company stock worth $21,878,694. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV raised its holdings in Ecolab by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 546,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,350,000 after buying an additional 160,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

