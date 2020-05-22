Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,913 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 714% compared to the typical volume of 235 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $135.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $139.63. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $136.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Royal Gold from $122.50 to $147.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Royal Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra upped their price target on Royal Gold from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.15.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 20,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 44.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

