Invictus Hyperion Fund Price Down 6.9% This Week (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 22nd. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0720 or 0.00000788 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $8.61 million and $10,159.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $194.13 or 0.02124286 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00091174 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00179705 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00043402 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,438,337 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,573,659 tokens. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

