Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.55.

A number of research analysts have commented on INVH shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

INVH stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 78.85, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.85. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $32.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.61.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $449.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $601,787.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,671.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 123.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 381,913 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Invitation Homes by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 255,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 31,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in Invitation Homes by 203.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874 shares during the last quarter.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.