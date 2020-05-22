Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.09.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th.

IRM traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.90. 161,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,290,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.54. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.68.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 19.16%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.35%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 7,011 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $165,459.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $596,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,199,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,744,000 after buying an additional 6,201,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,939,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,159,000 after buying an additional 620,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,880,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,677,000 after buying an additional 314,582 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,981,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,350,000 after buying an additional 43,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,460,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,954,000 after buying an additional 322,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

