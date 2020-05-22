iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81,708 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.29% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $55,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $709,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,178,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 210,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,472,000 after acquiring an additional 33,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 164,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,269,000 after acquiring an additional 45,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLT opened at $164.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.99. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $125.72 and a 12-month high of $179.70.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

