iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,151 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $16,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $93.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.62. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

