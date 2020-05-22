iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1,047.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,693 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 44,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.03. The stock had a trading volume of 109,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,848. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.95. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

