iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWZ. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.01.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

