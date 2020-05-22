iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,238 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.06% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $10,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $13,246,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $134,997,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $121.57. 10,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,681,361. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.37 and a 1 year high of $123.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

