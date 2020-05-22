Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on SITE Centers Corp.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of SITE Centers in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SITC. Evercore ISI began coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of SITE Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITC opened at $5.37 on Friday. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.12 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

In other news, Director Dawn M. Sweeney bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $109,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Conor Fennerty bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $50,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,650 shares in the company, valued at $273,197. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 71,576 shares of company stock worth $347,504.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in SITE Centers by 733.3% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SITE Centers by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter.

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

