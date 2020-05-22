Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Stock Position Raised by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 411.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,370 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.07% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth about $214,719,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth about $94,845,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 852,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,329,000 after purchasing an additional 317,757 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 745.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,379,000 after purchasing an additional 118,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 858,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,679,000 after purchasing an additional 87,304 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $188.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

JLL opened at $96.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 12-month low of $78.29 and a 12-month high of $178.55.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

