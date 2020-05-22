Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of Kilroy Realty worth $11,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 92,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,744,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 266,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,322,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

KRC stock opened at $55.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.66. Kilroy Realty Corp has a one year low of $45.96 and a one year high of $88.99.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.62). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KRC. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.73.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

