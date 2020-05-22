L Brands Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.96) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:LB)

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of L Brands in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.96) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.27). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Sell” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L Brands’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 26.37% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. L Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LB. B. Riley lowered their target price on L Brands from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of L Brands from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of L Brands from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.16.

LB stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. L Brands has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $28.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,624,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,964,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,414,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in L Brands by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,440,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,900 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in L Brands by 1,874.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,787,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,719 shares during the period. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

