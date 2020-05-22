Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stock Position Increased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,207 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LVS. State Street Corp lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $994,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,588 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,958,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,107,256 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $216,905,000 after buying an additional 1,653,259 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,986,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 228.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,715,373 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $72,852,000 after buying an additional 1,192,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

NYSE:LVS opened at $48.57 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $74.29. The firm has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average is $58.56.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

