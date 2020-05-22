LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) Downgraded by Citigroup to Hold

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $2.90 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LTM. Itau BBA Securities raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Itau Unibanco raised LATAM Airlines Group to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. HSBC upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered LATAM Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. LATAM Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.23.

Shares of NYSE:LTM opened at $2.71 on Thursday. LATAM Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average is $7.45.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. LATAM Airlines Group had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LATAM Airlines Group will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTM. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 929.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

