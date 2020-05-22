Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 762,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,049 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.28% of Lear worth $61,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Lear by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Lear by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Lear by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 12,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lear by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LEA. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Lear from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $105.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $63.20 and a 12-month high of $143.50.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

