Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,199,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28,536 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.36% of Legg Mason worth $58,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 444.1% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Legg Mason alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LM opened at $49.79 on Friday. Legg Mason Inc has a 1-year low of $33.99 and a 1-year high of $50.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.51 and its 200-day moving average is $43.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Legg Mason’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Legg Mason Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LM shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Legg Mason from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

In related news, insider Legg Mason, Inc. bought 1,681,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $16,999,995.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 324,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $16,174,537.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,303,033 shares of company stock valued at $64,751,538 in the last 90 days. 8.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM).

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.