Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Wedbush from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lennar from $38.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

Get Lennar alerts:

LEN opened at $59.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.51. Lennar has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $71.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lennar will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,160,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,445,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,188 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,724,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,887,000 after purchasing an additional 110,379 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Lennar by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,825,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,361 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 5.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,516,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $400,771,000 after acquiring an additional 386,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.3% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,767,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,242,000 after acquiring an additional 73,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.