Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,665 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.05% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C worth $10,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 378,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,598,000 after purchasing an additional 199,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,785 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the period. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $126.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.00 and a beta of 1.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a fifty-two week low of $86.20 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $118.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

