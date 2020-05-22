Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Bought by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,817,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,544,000 after purchasing an additional 251,452 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,416,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,763,000 after purchasing an additional 80,707 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,166,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,166,000 after purchasing an additional 28,950 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,232,000.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $794,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 160,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,706,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr purchased 1,706 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.92 per share, for a total transaction of $37,395.52. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 155,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,442.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LGND. BidaskClub cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.83.

LGND stock opened at $103.26 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.24 and a 1 year high of $122.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 40.29 and a current ratio of 40.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 55.63%. The firm had revenue of $33.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

