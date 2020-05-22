Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,706 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $11,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,552,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,088,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,196,000 after buying an additional 154,055 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,242,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,257,000 after buying an additional 483,735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,995,000 after buying an additional 729,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 245.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,976,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,288,000 after buying an additional 1,404,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles acquired 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $99,560.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,253,113.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rapino acquired 25,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.98 per share, with a total value of $999,837.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,420,129 shares in the company, valued at $94,336,628.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,318 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NYSE:LYV opened at $45.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of -65.04 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average of $58.54. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $76.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.36). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

