LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $105.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. LiveRamp updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE RAMP traded up $7.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.76. The company had a trading volume of 592,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.27. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $23.44 and a twelve month high of $56.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RAMP. First Analysis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LiveRamp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.

