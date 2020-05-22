LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RAMP. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Rowe raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, First Analysis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $38.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.27. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $23.44 and a twelve month high of $56.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.20.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $105.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.02 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAMP. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth about $329,159,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,461,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,617,000 after purchasing an additional 213,396 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,450,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,568,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.

