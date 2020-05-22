LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Rowe

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Rowe from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Rowe’s price target points to a potential upside of 54.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RAMP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LiveRamp from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. First Analysis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.88.

RAMP stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.20. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $56.26. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.27.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. The company had revenue of $105.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that LiveRamp will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in LiveRamp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.

