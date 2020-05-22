LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 192.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LOGC. ValuEngine downgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Get LogicBio Therapeutics alerts:

LOGC opened at $6.84 on Friday. LogicBio Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $158.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.55.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 740,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 100,069 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 2,690.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 393,304 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.