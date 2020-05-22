LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,541 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,617 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of LogMeIn worth $11,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOGM. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LogMeIn in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 1,110.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get LogMeIn alerts:

LOGM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.38.

Shares of LOGM stock opened at $84.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.54. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.73, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.78. LogMeIn Inc has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $86.63.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $322.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.36 million. LogMeIn had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for LogMeIn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogMeIn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.