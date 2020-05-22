Longbow Research Raises Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $150.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Longbow Research from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Longbow Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LOW. Wolfe Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group cut Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $120.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $88.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.98. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

