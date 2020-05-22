LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.30.

Several research firms have issued reports on LPLA. Wells Fargo & Co raised LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $68.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.51. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.55% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $58,373.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,545 shares in the company, valued at $750,080.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $96,119.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,734.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

