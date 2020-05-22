Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SWK opened at $123.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.81. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $173.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Nomura dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Instinet dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

