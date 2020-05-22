Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.69 Million Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 75.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,660 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 19,528 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at $3,919,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 869,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,675,000 after purchasing an additional 88,811 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SYSCO alerts:

In other SYSCO news, Director Joshua D. Frank acquired 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 703,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $52.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.82.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.