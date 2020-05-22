Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.08% of Boston Beer worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at about $843,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $513.73 on Friday. Boston Beer Company Inc has a twelve month low of $290.02 and a twelve month high of $533.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $435.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.32). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $330.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Boston Beer from $489.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. MKM Partners downgraded Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $351.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Boston Beer from $490.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.54.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 1,354 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.49, for a total value of $666,831.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,488.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 25,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.27, for a total transaction of $9,181,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,538 shares of company stock worth $41,169,498 in the last ninety days. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

