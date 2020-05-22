Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

NASDAQ MNST opened at $68.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $70.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.36 and its 200 day moving average is $62.44.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.97 million. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 26.07%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $1,815,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,787.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $840,579.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,647 shares of company stock worth $13,637,301 over the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MNST. UBS Group increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.