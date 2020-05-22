Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,814,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $133.28 on Friday. Sun Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $95.34 and a 1 year high of $173.98. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 108.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.59 and its 200 day moving average is $147.20.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.10 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $436,384.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.40.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

