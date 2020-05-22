Mackay Shields LLC Raises Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 346.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 56,047 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.12% of Crane worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,496,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,844,000 after purchasing an additional 251,843 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,780,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 917,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,263,000 after purchasing an additional 85,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 248.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 108,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,363,000 after purchasing an additional 77,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $69,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,612,626.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CR opened at $52.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $91.23. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.63.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.11). Crane had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CR. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Crane from $103.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Crane from $105.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Crane from $89.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

Crane Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

