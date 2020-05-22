Mackay Shields LLC Raises Position in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 213.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,535 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Frontdoor worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTDR. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Frontdoor by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Frontdoor by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTDR opened at $43.59 on Friday. Frontdoor Inc has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $53.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.38.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 76.35%. The company had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTDR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.88.

In other Frontdoor news, Director Peter L. Cella purchased 5,000 shares of Frontdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $173,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,229.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

