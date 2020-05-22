Mackay Shields LLC Sells 13,500 Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Medpace worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEDP opened at $90.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.74. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $53.10 and a 1-year high of $109.09. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Medpace had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $230.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

