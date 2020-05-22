Mackay Shields LLC Sells 34,100 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,100 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Darling Ingredients worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 60,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 16,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,344,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average of $23.82. Darling Ingredients Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.57.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $852.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.13 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $1,297,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 949,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,635,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John O. Muse acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $122,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,716.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $189,100 in the last ninety days. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

