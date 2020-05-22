Mackay Shields LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.08% of Globus Medical worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GMED. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,694 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,294 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,393 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GMED shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globus Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

GMED stock opened at $54.59 on Friday. Globus Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $60.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average of $50.89.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.88 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

