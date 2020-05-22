Mackay Shields LLC Sells 4,700 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.10% of Deckers Outdoor worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 18,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $2,150,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,671,000 after acquiring an additional 21,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,658,000 after acquiring an additional 43,677 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $217.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wedbush raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

DECK stock opened at $162.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.89. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 52-week low of $78.70 and a 52-week high of $203.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.25.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.