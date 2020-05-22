Mackay Shields LLC Sells 9,500 Shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.14% of Integer worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $80.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.02 and its 200-day moving average is $77.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.48. Integer Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. Integer had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $328.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Corp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITGR. ValuEngine raised shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Integer from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Integer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.07.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

